Indiana reports 320 new COVID-19 cases; 37 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The department displays cases by day by the date that the positive test was collected. New deaths and tests happened over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 320 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Nov 8, 2021 to March 10, 2022.

A total of 1,686,671 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since February 2020.

The IDOH coronavirus dashboard reported 37 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Jan 6, 2022 and March 10, 2022.

A total of 22,262 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 902 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

A total of 19,149,959 tests have been administered since Feb 26, 2020.

There are currently 522 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,176,505 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,691,640 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,489,978 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 454,137,565 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,033,155 deaths.

