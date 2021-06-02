Coronavirus

ISDH: 282 new COVID-19 cases; 11 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 282 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on June 1.

A total of 744,474 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 11 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which occurred between May 28 and May 31.

A total of 13,220 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 417 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 9.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.5%.

There are currently 699 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,464,073 tests have been administered to 3,504,875 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,190,115 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,532,217 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 171,269,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,567,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.