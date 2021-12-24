Coronavirus

Roche COVID-19 At-Home Test granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization

(WISH) — The Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorization to Roche’s COVID-19 At-Home Test in an effort to expand the public’s access to rapid self-testing options, Roche announced Friday.

The test uses a nasal swab sample and provides results within 20 minutes for COVID-19 and its known variants of concern, including omicron, Roche said.

Beginning in January, the test will be available to purchase over-the-counter at pharmacies and retailers across the nation.

The company has the capacity to produce tens of millions of tests per month, Roche said.