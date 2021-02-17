Tippecanoe County eases COVID-19 restrictions at bars and restaurants

At least 123,639 people nationwide were in the hospital with coronavirus on Jan. 2, marking 32 consecutive days that the number of hospitalizations has exceeded 100,000, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Tippecanoe County Health Department on Wednesday announced it will be easing COVID-19 restrictions for bars and restaurants, effective Thursday.

The previously required 1 a.m. closure of restaurants and bars will be lifted. Bar-top seating will also now be permitted during all operating hours as long as social distancing is practiced.

The county has maintained a yellow status with the Indiana State Department of Health for four consecutive weeks, allowing for the easing of restrictions.

The capacity requirements for bars and restaurants has not changed and will remain at 75%, the department said.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Feb. 10, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.