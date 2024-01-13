1 dies after arriving at Community Hospital East with gunshot wounds

Red and blue police lights atop a police car at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis. One person died on Jan. 13, 2024, after police say they arrived at Community Hospital East on the east side of Indianapolis with gunshot wounds. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died early Saturday morning after they arrived at a hospital on the east side of Indianapolis with gunshot wounds.

The name or age of the person hasn’t been shared yet.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to Community Hospital East at 1500 N. Ritter Dr. sometime before 1 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Originally, police reported the person to be in critical condition, but they were later pronounced deceased.

Investigators say they believe the incident happened at a different location, but were looking to locate a crime scene. They also didn’t share any information on potential suspects.