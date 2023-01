Crime Watch 8

1 found dead with gunshot wounds on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead Wednesday night at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive on reports of a death investigation. That is at the Village at Mill Crossing apartments.

Upon arrival, police located a person with injuries that consisted of gunshot wounds. Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

No additional information has been released.