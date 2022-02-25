Crime Watch 8

13-year-old arrested in death of 77-year-old Indianapolis woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for the death of a 77-year-old woman, says the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On the morning of Feb. 11, IMPD officers were asked to perform a welfare check at a home in the 1800 block of Warman Avenue. That’s just off of West 18th Street, a few blocks east of West Kessler Boulevard North Drive.

Officers arrived and found 77-year-old Cecelia O’Bryan inside the residence. O’Bryan had “injuries consistent with trauma” and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to IMPD.

IMPD homicide detectives started an investigation and identified the 13-year-old as a suspect. The teenager was arrested for his role in O’Bryan’s death.

A second 13-year-old boy was arrested for his role in a burglary at O’Bryan’s home following her death.

IMPD has not said if he is connected to the homicide investigation in any way.

In Indiana, a 12-year-old charged with murder can be waived to adult court.

The case now goes to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).