19-year-old motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash; truck driver arrested

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The Whiteland Police Department and other assisting agencies are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday night.

At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a motorcycle was traveling north on U.S. 31 when a truck attempted to cross traffic onto the federal highway from Country Wood Drive in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle was unable to stop and struck the vehicle. Whiteland detectives heard the accident occur and were on scene to administer aid.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Drew Shrader, 19, of Shelbyville. Shrader died from injuries sustained in the accident.

The driver of the truck, identified as Jeffrey Cobbs, 62, of New Whiteland, was uninjured and taken to the Whiteland Police Department for an investigation. Investigators believe that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, and Cobbs was later arrested for possible intoxication while operating a vehicle causing death.

Whiteland Police Department accident investigators are continuing their investigation for reconstruction.

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact the Whiteland Police Department at 317-535-8100. Information can also be submitted on the Whiteland Police Department website or by email at tips@whitelandpd.us.