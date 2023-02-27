Crime Watch 8

2 women injured after shooting on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a shooting Sunday evening that injured two women on the south side of Indy, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

IMPD says at 9:20 p.m. they responded to reports of a person shot in the 2600 block of Harbour Lane. That is located at the Fox Club Apartments near Keystone Avenue and I-465.

Police also received several reports of gunfire at that location.

Officers arrived and located two women with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. They also found multiple vehicles sprayed with gunfire.

Both women were reported to be in stable condition, according to police.

Police say they are speaking with potential suspects, but no arrests have been made.

Information on what led to the shooting has not been released.

No further information was immediately provided.