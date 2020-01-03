3 charged in deadly October crime spree involving 18 victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people have been arrested in connection to more than a dozen crimes that took place during a one-week span in October, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials have charged Richard Garrett, Delance Hatcher and Rashaana Farrow for their alleged roles in 13 incidents, including nonfatal shootings, armed robbery and the murder of Devon Gillespie, of Indianapolis.

Additionally, Garrett has been charged with fatally striking Anthony Mack with his vehicle in the 3500 block of Tacoma Avenue on Oct. 17.

The three have been charged with the following crimes:

Richard Garrett: 23 counts, including two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, six counts of criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, seven counts of battery, aggravated battery, armed robbery, and four counts of carrying a handgun without a license.

Delance Hatcher: 15 counts, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, three counts of battery, armed robbery and three counts of carrying a handgun without a license.

Rashaana Farrow: 15 counts, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of criminal recklessness, five counts of battery and four counts of carrying a handgun without a license.

Officials say Hatcher was arrested on October 18. Garrett and Farrow were arrested in November for their alleged involvement in the unrelated death of Fishers Police Department K-9 Harlej.