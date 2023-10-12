9-year-old shot in residential area near Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 9-year-old was found shot early Thursday after Indianapolis police responded to a report of a person shot.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 12:20 a.m. Thursday to the 4200 block of Evanston Avenue. That’s in a residential area less than a block from the northeast corner of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

IMPD has not said if the child is a boy or a girl. As of 12:34 a.m., IMPD said the child was stable.

The bullet that struck the child was fired from outside a home, the police say.

Police have provided no information on what led to the shooting, whether a suspect is in custody, or another other information on the case.