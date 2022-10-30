Crime Watch 8

1 man shot and killed, IMPD ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was in critical condition from a shooting Saturday evening has died Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and located three victims, two men and one woman who sustained injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

All three people were taken to area hospitals. One man was listed in critical condition. The other man sustained a graze wound and was in stable condition. The woman was also in stable condition.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation.

The man listed in critical condition was pronounced dead early Sunday morning, police said.

No arrest has been made at this time.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact detective Gary Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by email at Gary.Smith@indy.gov.