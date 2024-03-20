Additional charges filed against Broad Ripple nightclub shooter

Nicholas Fulk. Fulk was arrested for a fatal shooting at the Landsharks nightclub in Broad Ripple on March 16, 2024. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Additional charges have been filed against the man accused of a fatal shooting at a Broad Ripple nightclub.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Nicholas Fulk, 25, with one count of murder, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Fulk was arrested Saturday after police say he fatally shot a man and injured five others at the Landsharks nightclub in Broad Ripple around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

The man who died was identified as 36-year-old Timothy Brown Jr.

Court documents obtained by News 8 Tuesday said Fulk had gone to the bar with a female, and sometime after, a fight broke out between the female and another female.

During the argument, Fulk was seen in security camera footage firing his weapon, killing Brown and injuring five others. Fulk was also later identified out of a photo array as the shooter by one of the shooting victims.

Officers tracked Fulk and the female to his apartment on Indianapolis’ south side and took them into custody sometime after.

The female confirmed to detectives that the fight broke out moments before the shooting started, but was unsure if it was Fulk or someone else shooting their gun.

Though Fulk did not speak with detectives and requested an attorney, court documents released Wednesday say Fulk was heard apologizing to the female while he sat alone in an interrogation room.

Fulk was being held at the Marion County jail without bond. He was due in court for an initial hearing Wednesday morning.

It was unclear if the female would face any charges.