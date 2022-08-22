Crime Watch 8

Beech Grove teacher/coach resigns following cocaine arrest

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A teacher and coach with Beech Grove schools has resigned after being arrested on drug charges.

Beech Grove City Schools has confirmed the resignation of Michael Renfro. The district said he turned in his resignation on Aug. 16.

The district released this statement on the matter:

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Michael Renfro, who was a teacher and coach with Beech Grove City Schools, resigned from his positions with the district. As noted earlier, the district intends to fully cooperate with law enforcement officers as they conduct their investigation. The district has also contacted the Indiana Department of Education regarding Mr. Renfro’s emergency educator license, as the district is required to do by law. Beech Grove City Schools

He had been arrested and charged earlier in the month.

According to investigators, deputies in Henry County pulled him over on eastbound I-70 near the New Castle exit for State Road 3.

Investigators said Renfro had a BAC of .24, well above Indiana’s legal limit. He also had 1.86 grams of cocaine in his vehicle, according to deputies.

Renfro was charged by the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office for dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and public intoxication.

He has an initial hearing set for Aug. 30.

Renfro was the basketball coach at Beech Grove High School.