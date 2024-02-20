Bloomington man arrested after pedestrian fatally hit on State Road 37

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington man was arrested after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday morning on State Road 37, police say.

The identity of the female who died was not yet released by Tuesday afternoon.

About 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers first learned about the female walking in the northbound lanes of South State Road 37 near Dillman Road. That’s south of Bloomington and about a half-mile southeast of the I-69 interchange for State Road 37.

A few minutes later, callers told dispatchers that the person had been hit although the callers not seen the crash.

Monroe County deputies found the pedestrian’s body lying the road.

An investigation led detectives to Dustin Eason, 38. He was taken to IU Health Bloomington hospital for a blood draw and later booked into the Monroe County jail. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Eason was preliminarily charged with leaving the scene of a crash. He’s not been formally charged, according to online court records viewed Tuesday afternoon.

A news release from Detective Lieutenant Jennifer Allen of the sheriff’s office did not say what the blood draw may have revealed to detectives.