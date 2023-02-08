Crime Watch 8

Cat stabbed with needle-nose pliers; authorities seek culprit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cat was found stabbed Tuesday with a pair of needle-nose pliers, and Indianapolis authorities were seeking help to find the culprit.

The unnamed, female, gray and white, short-haired cat was in critical condition after a veterinarian for Indianapolis Animal Care Services removed the tool from its head.

A news release from Animal Care Services said the cat frequented Sandorf Park and surrounding areas. The park at 2020 Dawson St. is northeast of the I-65 interchange for East Raymond Street on the near-southeast side.

A resident who’d been feeding the feline found the stabbed cat and brought it to Animal Care Services, 2600 S. Harding St.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Donations to help with emergency medical care for animals at Animal Care Services can be made to the Friends of Indy Animals.