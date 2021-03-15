Community reacts to deadly violence after 4 people killed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hurt, heartache and loss: People in the community are reacting to the weekend shooting that took the lives of four people, including a child.

On the city’s near east side, a community was rocked by deadly violence.



The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified those victims on Monday as 7-year-old Eve Moore, 23-year-old Dequan Moore, 35-year-old Anthony Johnson and 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown.

All of them were found shot and killed at a home on North Randolph Street on Saturday night.

“Certainly, that was very heartbreaking and very troubling,” said the Rev. Charles Harrison, who works with the Indy Ten Point Coalition and serves as pastor of Barnes United Methodist Church.

When you hear things like this, it shakes any community.

“What in the world? That was kind of the first thing everybody in the community felt, not just myself. You have another family slaughtered. This is the second family slaughtered this year. The hurt, that feeling, not understanding the confusion of what’s taken effect and what’s going on,” said James Wilson, CEO of Circle Up Indy.

On social media, messages of love poured out: “God bless the family,” images of praying hands and “prayers for all” are just a few of the remarks.

Wilson said he does not know the victims, but he offers his support to their families.

“Nothing but love to the family and everything that they’re going through. I’m so sorry. We don’t know how that feels. It keeps happening back-to-back in our community. It’s draining,” Wilson said.

Harrison has spent decades deeply involved in the Indianapolis community working to reduce violence and homicides.

“People have to find more nonviolent ways to deal with their situations. Whatever stresses people may be under, killing innocent human beings is not the way to go. We really have to address that as a city and a society, that this kind of senseless violence cannot be tolerated,” Harrison said.

