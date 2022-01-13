Crime Watch 8

Docs: 2 killed during $20 weed deal in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 19-year-old man faces two murder charges after being accused of killing two men during a drug deal.

Camran Perry was charged in Marion County Superior Court on Wednesday for the murders of 21-year-old Andrew Jones and 20-year-old Blake Coffman.

According to court documents, the three men met in the 8800 block of Westfield Way around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2021. Officers arrived to find one of the men dead inside of a vehicle and the other outside of the vehicle. A silver handgun was in the back seat of the vehicle.

After receiving search warrants for the phones and social media accounts of the deceased, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department identified Perry as a suspect.

Perry was located by officers on Jan. 10 and brought into the IMPD Homicide Office for an interview with detectives.

Perry told IMPD that he paid Coffman $20 for marijuana while in the backseat of the vehicle, then a verbal altercation occurred. He said Jones tightened his grip on a revolver that was in his lap and said, “you f***** up now you know we got you where we want you.”

According to court documents, Perry said he grabbed the gun away from Jones and shot both men. He said got out of vehicle and ran into the woods. Perry said he didn’t know where the gun was, telling detectives, “I don’t have it. I don’t know I think I dropped it,” according to court documents.

In addition to the murder charges, Perry faces a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license.

An initial hearing in court is set for Thursday morning.