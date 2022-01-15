Crime Watch 8

Edinburgh EMT charged with battery for placing thumbs on patient’s eyes in ambulance

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — An Edinburgh EMT on Friday was charged with battery for his actions in an ambulance on Dec. 27, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Jeramy Goodnight, 42, of Columbus, allegedly placed his hands over the head of a belligerent patient and pressed down on the patient’s eyelids with his thumbs. The patient cried out in pain as a result but was not seriously injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The patient had been involved in a single-car crash and was believed to be intoxicated.

Police say two sheriff’s deputies were inside the ambulance when the incident took place and told a supervisor, who passed the information along to the investigations division.

Goodnight was also charged with one count of official misconduct.