Crime Watch 8

Edinburgh EMT charged with battery for placing thumbs on patient’s eyes in ambulance

Jeramy Goodnight was charged with battery on Jan. 14, 2022. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — An Edinburgh EMT on Friday was charged with battery for his actions in an ambulance on Dec. 27, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Jeramy Goodnight, 42, of Columbus, allegedly placed his hands over the head of a belligerent patient and pressed down on the patient’s eyelids with his thumbs. The patient cried out in pain as a result but was not seriously injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The patient had been involved in a single-car crash and was believed to be intoxicated.

Police say two sheriff’s deputies were inside the ambulance when the incident took place and told a supervisor, who passed the information along to the investigations division.

Goodnight was also charged with one count of official misconduct.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Clinical psychologist offers advice on dealing with grief in the new year

Medical /

Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice

Weather Stories /

Men tried to smuggle $340,000 worth of cocaine in baked beans tins

International /

Thieves in LA looting freight trains filled with packages from UPS, FedEx and Amazon

Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.