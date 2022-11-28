Crime Watch 8

Former substitute teacher found guilty of child seduction

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A former substitute teacher with the Zionsville School Corporation has been found guilty of child seduction.

Shawn Martin II, 28, was found guilty on Nov. 24, nearly two years after he was charged.

According to investigators, Martin committed the crimes at the home of an underage high school student. He was working with the district when the crimes occured.

Martin will be sentenced on Dec. 19.

Since his arrest in Boone County in December 2020, Martin has had several more run-ins with the law.

In April 2022, Boone County investigators charged him for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. He has a pretrial conference in that case in Jan. 2023.

Martin was also charged with battery, domestic battery and intimidation in Marion County on Aug. 17. An attorney conference is scheduled in that case for Dec. 6.

