Crime Watch 8

Funds, donations pour in for Richmond officer injured in shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — This east central Indiana community has been raising thousands of dollars through multiple fundraisers for Officer Seara Burton, injured in a shooting on duty, and her family.

Burton, 28, continues the fight in her recovery.

Cathy Hillard, the owner Smiley’s Pub, said Friday, “She’s a fighter. She’s young, and, I do, I continuously pray and I believe in Seara. She’ll pull through this.”

Hillard said of the family, “They are so grateful and thankful, and they wanted me to let everyone know how thankful they are and how thankful they are that everyone’s praying for Seara.”

On Saturday at Smiley’s Pub, starting at 4 p.m., half of all sales will be donated to Burton.

On Sunday, the community raised over $15,000 at Smiley’s Pub’s 5th Annual Golf Scramble.

The Richmond City Employees Federal Credit Union is taking donations for Burton.

On Thursday, several different convenience stores opened their doors for cash donations. At the Richmond Quickpix convenience stores and gas stations, 25 cents of every gallon were donated to Burton.

The Primex Plastics Corp. has printed over 4,000 signs for free.

Doug Borgsdorf, the business unit director at Primex Plastics, said recalled, “2:30 in the morning the night after the tragedy, we went right to work, and I started calling my plant manager, and he called our print guy, and I think by 5:30 in the morning we started printing.”

Borgsdorf added, “The whole county’s responded. It’s amazing and it’s a sad event that we’ve all come together for, but we’re going to rally behind our police department and we’re there for them.”

Hillard said of the support, “I have been overwhelmed. Yes, and it just continues. It keeps coming. We’re blessed to have this much support.”