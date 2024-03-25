Greenwood man arrested on drug and weapons charges

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers arrested a Greenwood man on felony drug and weapons charges on Sunday, Indiana State Police said in a news release Monday.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, two troopers observed a black Ford SUV stopped on the side of U.S. 50, just west of North Vernon. The SUV partially blocked the eastbound lanes, so the troopers stopped to assist. The driver, later identified as Christopher Spall, 33, of Greenwood, stated he did not need any assistance. The trooper observed signs of possible drug activity in the vehicle. Troopers deployed K9 Bosco, who alerted them to the odor of drugs coming from the car. During a search of the SUV, officers located 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded assault rife, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

Jennings County sheriff’s deputies assisted the troopers during the stop. Spall was transported to the Jennings County Jail and arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon with a prior conviction, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.