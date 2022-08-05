Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide

(Photos Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide.

IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, police found Stephen Cartwright, 42, and Madison Fowler, 21, as the suspects.

Anyone with information about the homicide should contact Detective Brad Nuetzman at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

