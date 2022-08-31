Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 74-year-old woman assaulted on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance after a 74-year-old woman was assaulted Tuesday on the north side.

Just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard. That’s southeast of the intersection of North Meridian and East 46th streets.

Officers found the woman had sustained trauma in an assault by a man. The woman was taken to a hospital due to her injuries.

Anyone in or near the location from 6-6:30 a.m. who saw someone suspicious was asked to call Detective Dustin Greathouse at 317-327-3330.