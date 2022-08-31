Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 74-year-old woman assaulted on north side

(WISH-TV PHOTO)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance after a 74-year-old woman was assaulted Tuesday on the north side.

Just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard. That’s southeast of the intersection of North Meridian and East 46th streets.

Officers found the woman had sustained trauma in an assault by a man. The woman was taken to a hospital due to her injuries.

Anyone in or near the location from 6-6:30 a.m. who saw someone suspicious was asked to call Detective Dustin Greathouse at 317-327-3330.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

NBA star John Wall says he had suicidal thoughts over the last 2 years while in the ‘darkest place I’ve ever been in’

National /

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

National /

Colts finalize initial 53-man roster, reactivate Leonard

Indianapolis Colts /

Common steroids used for asthma, allergies linked to brain decline, study finds

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.