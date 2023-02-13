Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrests 29-year-old man in homicide of pedestrian on sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 29-year-old has been arrested in the homicide of a pedestrian who was died when hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon on the near-north side, Indianapolis police say.

John Pollard Jr., 47, died at the scene of the hit-and-run just after 4 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of West 16th Street and North Capitol Avenue. The hit-and-run happened next to the construction site of the new IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department late Monday afternoon announced the arrest of Terell Williamson. Homicide detectives along with district officers located Williamson, IMPD says.

Detectives believe Williamson’s vehicle, which was travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes, intentionally swerved onto the sidewalk and struck Pollard before returning to the westbound lanes and fleeing the scene, IMPD said Saturday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Tony Johnson at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or J1305@indy.gov.