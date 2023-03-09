IMPD arrests 60-year-old woman at east side massage parlor

A mugshot of 60-year-old Guihua Ding, arrested by IMPD for prostitution. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a 60-year-old woman for prostitution after neighbors reported suspicious activity at an east-side massage parlor.

Guihua Ding was taken into custody Wednesday after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers searched a business in the 5500 block of East Washington Street near Ritter Avenue.

Officers found nearly $1,000 in cash, IMPD said in a statement Thursday.

Ding was previously arrested for prostitution on North Alabama Street in mid-February, according to a police report obtained by News 8.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

A booking photo was not immediately available.