Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrests man, teen boy after Dollar General robbery, police chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were in custody after the Saturday afternoon robbery of a retail store, Indianapolis police said Sunday night.

Demetrius Johnson and the boy were arrested on robbery charges. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine whether the two will be formally charged.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 3:15 p.m. Saturday to the Dollar General at 3301 English Ave. That’s in a commercial area between Southeastern Avenue and South Sherman Drive on the city’s east side.

Witnesses told investigators that one of the suspects pointed a gun at a store employee, and that they fled in a silver Dodge Magnum car.

Police later Saturday tried to stop the car in the 3400 block of East Raymond Street, which is between South Keystone Avenue and South Sherman Drive. The suspects did not stop, leading to a pursuit that ended with the car crashing into another vehicle in the 1400 block of East Hanna Avenue, which is where the University of Indianapolis is located. The suspects were caught after running from their car after the crash.

Investigators recovered two handguns believed to have been used in the robbery, police said in a Facebook post that included photos of the guns. One gun had been reported stolen in 2021 in South Bend.

Police also found cash believed to have been taken during the robbery.