IMPD detectives make arrest in Thanksgiving Day murder investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 39-year-old Efrem Edmondson for his alleged role in the murder of 34-year-old Ousman Gasama.

At 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, IMPD officers were dispatched to 259 N. Shortridge Rd. on a report of a person down in a courtyard. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with unknown trauma dead in the courtyard surrounded by multiple apartment buildings. Officers followed a blood trail to an apartment south of the buildings surrounding the courtyard.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation. Detectives spoke with multiple people on the scene.

Based on evidence and witnesses, detectives were able to identify Efrem Edmonson as the alleged suspect. On Thursday, IMPD detectives and officers located Edmonson in the 300 block of North Shortridge Road. Edmonson was taken into custody, transported to the homicide office for an interview, and arrested for murder.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on this incident contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.