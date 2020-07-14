IMPD looking for suspect after items stolen from little league garage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are on the lookout for two vehicles, both driven by a theft suspect.

The suspect broke into the Franklin Township Little League garage in the 4000 block of South Bazil Avenue, sometime between June 26 and June 28, IMPD says.

The suspect, believed to be an older white male, stole an 60″ Gravely zero turn mower, an air compressor, a generator and a 2017 black carry-on utility trailer.

The suspect’s possible vehicles include a newer silver Chrysler or Dodge minivan with rear tinted windows, as well as an early 2000s Ford F150 Black with a sliver stripe, detectives said in a report.

If anyone has information about these vehicles, suspect driving or incident should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477)

(Provided Photo/IMPD)