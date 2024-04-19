IMPD makes quick arrest after Thursday night shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man responsible for a Thursday night shooting was in custody Friday morning, Indianapolis police said.

IU Health Methodist Hospital called Indianapolis police around 11:30 p.m. after a man with gunshot wounds arrived at the emergency room.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers opened an investigation and quickly identified 53-year-old Gerald Stokes as a possible suspect.

Stokes was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

A booking photo was not immediately available.