Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD makes quick arrest after Thursday night shooting

Police lights flash on top of an IMPD patrol car at a crime scene. Two people were shot, one fatally, in a double shooting in a neighborhood off 58th Street on Indianapolis' northeast side on March 25, 2024. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man responsible for a Thursday night shooting was in custody Friday morning, Indianapolis police said.

IU Health Methodist Hospital called Indianapolis police around 11:30 p.m. after a man with gunshot wounds arrived at the emergency room.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers opened an investigation and quickly identified 53-year-old Gerald Stokes as a possible suspect.

Stokes was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

A crucial conversation on living...
Life.Style.Live! /
Conner Prairie opens new trail...
Local News /
Exclusive releases and events at...
Life.Style.Live! /
Advancing equality and justice: The...
Life.Style.Live! /
Taylor Swift shows love to...
Local News /
Democratic caucus selects Indianapolis City-County...
Indiana News /
Starbucks redesigned its cups due...
Business /
Indianapolis skier looks to punch...
Local News /