IMPD makes quick arrest after Thursday night shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man responsible for a Thursday night shooting was in custody Friday morning, Indianapolis police said.
IU Health Methodist Hospital called Indianapolis police around 11:30 p.m. after a man with gunshot wounds arrived at the emergency room.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers opened an investigation and quickly identified 53-year-old Gerald Stokes as a possible suspect.
Stokes was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.
A booking photo was not immediately available.
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.