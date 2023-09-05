IMPD: Man found shot to death near Eagle Creek

A strip of yellow crime scene tape at the scene of a fatal shooting in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Monday night shooting near Eagle Creek Reservoir on the city’s west side left one person dead, Indianapolis police said.

Just after 9 p.m., officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the 6700 block of Stanhope Way, near West 46th Street and I-465, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, IMPD says.

Police have not said what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made and IMPD did not identify any possible suspects.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name and cause of death after his relatives have been notified.

Indianapolis has recorded over 150 homicides in 2023, more than 100 of which remain unsolved, according to a monthly homicide report released Friday by IMPD.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Colten Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Colten.Smith@indy.gov.