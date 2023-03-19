Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD: Person dead after west side shooting

(WISH Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a person is dead after a shooting on the city’s west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened Sunday morning at the 800 block of Chapelwood Blvd. That’s in a residential area just south of the intersection of 10th Street and Westmore Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds. Police confirmed the person is dead at 8:31 a.m. on Sunday.

No additional details have been provided.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Police: 7 people shot in the last 24 hours, 2 dead
Crime Watch 8 /
Mayor Joe Hogsett, EmployIndy kick-off 2023 Project Indy summer jobs hiring season
Local News /
Brickworld Expo wrapping up at fairgrounds
Local News /
Silicon Valley Bank collapse concerns founders of color
News /