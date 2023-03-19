IMPD: Person dead after west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a person is dead after a shooting on the city’s west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened Sunday morning at the 800 block of Chapelwood Blvd. That’s in a residential area just south of the intersection of 10th Street and Westmore Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds. Police confirmed the person is dead at 8:31 a.m. on Sunday.

No additional details have been provided.