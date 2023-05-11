Search
IMPD seeking help to find promoters of ‘pride’ event

(Photo provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying the organizers and promoters of an event involving potential illegal activity.

Recently, police have found organizers who are using short-term rental properties to host illegal events.

IMPD is encouraging all short-term rental property owners to be aware of who is staying at their home and to contact 911 if illegal activity is occurring or is suspected.

Anyone with information regarding this flyer is asked to contact Nuisance and Abatement by email at IMPD_NuisanceAbatement@indy.gov. They can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous

