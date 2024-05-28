Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD: Suspect detained after downtown canal shooting

Crime scene tape illuminated by blue and red police lights at a crime scene. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was being held for questioning after a Monday morning shooting along the canal in downtown Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 4:30 a.m. to a shooting in the 600 block of Canal Walk. That’s just outside an apartment building northwest of the intersection of Vermont Street and Indiana Avenue.

IMPD says the shooting victim, identified in a police report as a male, was stable when transported to a hospital.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting. No other information was immediately available.

Violence on the canal has happened before. Last July, three people were shot on Indiana Avenue near the canal. In May 2022, four women were shot near the Colts Canal Playspace on Canal Walk; two suspects were later arrested.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

What will failed Indiana primary...
Indiana News /
Limited funding leaves Indianapolis charters...
Education /
Indy veterans: How to navigate...
Local News /
IMPD: 3 killed in 3...
Crime Watch 8 /
CDC: Black bear kebabs made...
News /
Purdue researcher: Grocery prices may...
Focus on Food Stories /
Police: Actor killed during car...
Entertainment /
Multicultural Spotlight | More high...
Multicultural News /