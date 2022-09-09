Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Two men injured after shooting on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men are injured after a shooting Thursday night on the north side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say it happened around 9:30 p.m. at a gas station on 38th and Capitol Ave.

Police say one person was left in critical condition while the other was seriously wounded.

Investigators say they’ve been talking to a third person involved in the shooting. They haven’t confirmed if the person they spoke with is the shooter. Police also have not confirmed what led to the shooting taking place.