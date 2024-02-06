IMPD: Woman dies, 2 people hurt after shooting at 32nd Street apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died, and another woman and a man were hospitalized in serious condition after found shot Tuesday afternoon near an apartment complex on the city’s east side, police say.

Police were talking with a possible suspect.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 4:20 p.m. Tuesday to a person shot to the 5200 block of East 32nd Street. IMPD’s computer-aided dispatch later updated the incident as a “murder homicide.”

Multiple police cars surrounded the buildings at Hawthorne Place Apartments, an Indianapolis Housing Agency location. It’s northeast of the intersections of 30th Street and Emerson and Massachusetts avenues.

A spokesman for IMPD says multiple shell casings were found outside the apartments.

Investigators did not immediately know the relationships of the people in the shooting.

No additional information was immediately shared publicly what may have led to the shooting, although a spokesman for IMPD says the investigation was continuing. No information was immediately available to investigators on whether the incident was a drive-by shooting.