Crime Watch 8

Indiana softball coach gets 30 years for molesting girl, 13

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana softball coach faces a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl who had played on one of his travel teams.

A St. Joseph County judge sentenced Michael Feltz to 40 years in prison Friday but suspended 10 years of his sentence.

The South Bend Tribune reports that Feltz, 45, will face five years of probation after his release and must also register as a sex offender.

Feltz was the head coach and president of the OC Crush softball league. He pleaded guilty in early August to one count of child molesting. Prosecutors say he molested the girl for about five months.