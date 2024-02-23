Indiana State Police arrest 2 for drug possession, child neglect

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Troopers arrested two people Tuesday for possessing drugs and neglecting a child, Indiana State Police said in a news release Thursday.

At 3 p.m. Tuesday, Trooper Matthew Moon observed a white 2017 Honda Accord disregard a stop sign near Liberator Street and Matador Street in Miami County. Moon stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Tiffanie Rayl, 42, of Kokomo.

While speaking with Rayl, Moon noticed indicators that criminal activity might’ve been taking place and requested assistance. Indiana State K-9 trooper Andrew Baldwin and his K-9 partner, Mack, arrived on the scene. Baldwin utilized Mack to conduct an open-air sniff, which indicated the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in officers locating suspected methamphetamine, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia.

During the investigation, Moon was able to develop probable cause to believe that Rayl had operated a vehicle while intoxicated. Troopers discovered that the front seat passenger, Bernard Brock, 53, of Logansport, had an active felony warrant out of Howard County. They were accompanied by a child, who was later released to a family member.

Rayl and Brock were arrested and taken to the Miami County Jail. Rayl was charged with possession of methamphemine, operating while intoxicated with a passenger than 18 years of age, possession of a legend drug, possession of a syringe, and neglect of a dependent. Brock was charged with possession of methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent, and an active felony warrant out of Howard County.