Indianapolis man convicted of killing dad, leaving body in Brownsburg storage unit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was convicted Thursday for the 2019 murder of his father after a three-day jury trial, according to the Marion County Prosectutor’s Office.

Jeremy Farmer was arrested for his father, Roger Farmer’s disappearance on February 2021. Roger had not been seen since Nov. 22, 2019.

In the weeks following Roger’s disappearance, numerous bank transactions were made on his account, according to a release. One of the transactions came from Lowe’s Home Improvement store, purchasing an array of cleaning supplies, gloves, a trash can, and a flashlight.

Video footage showed Jeremy completing the purchases at the store.

Investigators revealed that Roger’s phone never left the west side of Indianapolis but was sending messages to various recipients. However, the police say that the grammatical style of the texts did not match Roger’s typical style.

After several interviews with Roger’s friends, investigators learned that he and Jeremey had a fractured relationship and that Jeremy had stolen money from his father in the past.

Roger’s remains were found at the Ameri-Stor Self Storage in the 1400 block of North Green Street on May 13, 2021, which Jeremy had rented in November 2019. Coroners determined Roger Farmer, 58, was shot in the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Photo of Roger Farmer (Provided Photo/Farmer Family)



A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 28 at 1 p.m.