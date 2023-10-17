ISP: Barricaded suspect dies in Henry County police shootout

A New Castle man died in a Monday night shootout with SWAT officers in Henry County, according to Indiana State Police.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A New Castle man died in a Monday night shootout with SWAT officers in Henry County, according to Indiana State Police.

Just before 10:30 p.m., New Castle Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 200 block of North 29th Street. That’s a residential area just off U.S. 38, a few blocks south of Osborne Park.

New Castle police arrived at the home, set up a perimeter, and attempted to talk with the people inside.

“Communication was made and officers attempted to de-escalate the situation through negotiation and were able to peacefully remove two individuals from the house,” state police said in a release Tuesday.

The suspect, identified by police as 59-year-old Donald Guffey Jr., barricaded himself inside the home and refused to talk with police.

Not long after, the New Castle/Henry County Joint SWAT Team arrived at the home and called on Guffey to come out.

“At some point, Guffey approached a front window of the residence with a firearm and engaged officers,” state police said.

Two New Castle SWAT officers returned fire. Guffey was hit at least once, according to state police, and died at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

The names of the officers involved in the shooting will be released later.

State police did not say what led to the standoff or why Guffey decided to fire at police. The names of the officers involved in the shooting will be released in the near future.

Indiana State Police is investigating the shooting at the request of the New Castle police chief.

The results of the investigation will be handed over to the Henry County prosecutor for review.