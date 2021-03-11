ISP: Man shot and killed after chase, standoff & shots fired at officers

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man who fired shots at officers was shot and killed following a chase and a standoff.

Indiana State Police say 30-year-old Martin Douglas Jr. of Ninevah was shot by an ISP SWAT team on Wednesday.

Investigators say police began looking for Douglas on Wednesday morning after being alerted that he may be armed and “possibly intended to harm one or more acquaintances” by Brown County authorities.

Police officers in Columbus spotted his truck in Bartholomew County. Attempts to pull him over led to a chase, with ISP troopers and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office deputies joining.

The chase then went into Jackson County, where Jackson County deputies joined the pursuit.

Investigators say Douglas was speeding and driving erratically.

After striking a tire deflation device, police say Douglas got out of his truck and fired around 15 rounds from an “AR-15 style rifle” at officers, striking three police vehicles.

The pursuit began again and continued until Douglas pulled off into a cornfield near County Road 300 West and Deaver Road.

A five-hour standoff occurred with SWAT teams from multiple jurisdictions surrounding the truck. ISP said SWAT team members attempted to negotiate with Douglas.

Around 5:30 p.m., ISP says Douglas got out of his truck and pulled out another “AR-15 style rifle” from a box in the rear of the vehicle. ISP SWAT team members then opened fire, striking Douglas. Douglas was pronounced dead on the scene.

No officers were injured in the ordeal.