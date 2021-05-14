Crime Watch 8

K9 helps troopers find nearly 4 kilos of fentanyl during traffic stop in northwestern Indiana

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Jess Vermeulen
Posted: / Updated:

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested after an Indiana State Police K9 detected fentanyl during a traffic stop in northwestern Indiana.

An Indiana State Police trooper conducted a traffic stop on Thursday along the Indiana Toll Road near the 37 mile marker in Porter County.

K9 Axel sniffed the outside of the vehicle and “alerted” to it, according to ISP.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found approximately 4 kilos of fentanyl and “a large amount of United States currency.”

Two people inside the vehicle were arrested and preliminarily charged with dealing a narcotic. The arrestees, Alexis Mayorga Osori, 24, and Juan Antonio Guzman-Muralles, 20, are both Baltimore, Maryland residents.

Formal charges will be determined by the Porter County Prosecutor’s Office.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Idaho man killed by falling ice in Alaska national park

National /

Trader Joe’s says fully vaccinated customers don’t have to wear masks in stores

Business /

Meal Prep for Baby and how to introduce Real Whole Foods

Indy Style Recipes /

CLASSIC CAR AUCTION soon to be in “full gear” at Indiana State Fairgrounds

Indy Style /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.