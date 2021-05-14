Crime Watch 8

K9 helps troopers find nearly 4 kilos of fentanyl during traffic stop in northwestern Indiana

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested after an Indiana State Police K9 detected fentanyl during a traffic stop in northwestern Indiana.

An Indiana State Police trooper conducted a traffic stop on Thursday along the Indiana Toll Road near the 37 mile marker in Porter County.

K9 Axel sniffed the outside of the vehicle and “alerted” to it, according to ISP.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found approximately 4 kilos of fentanyl and “a large amount of United States currency.”

Two people inside the vehicle were arrested and preliminarily charged with dealing a narcotic. The arrestees, Alexis Mayorga Osori, 24, and Juan Antonio Guzman-Muralles, 20, are both Baltimore, Maryland residents.

Formal charges will be determined by the Porter County Prosecutor’s Office.