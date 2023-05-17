Kegan Kline headed to prison for using fake social media profile to contact Libby German the day before her murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kegan Kline has never been named as a suspect in the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.

But News 8’s newsgathering partners at the podcast The Murder Sheet talked to one of Kline’s ex-girlfriends, and she says that there is no way Kline didn’t know about their murders.

News 8 exclusive video showed Kline being taken out of the courtroom on March 30. This was the first time we saw him in person since his arrest. Earlier that day, he told a judge he was guilty of all 25 child-porn-related charges against him.

Kline admitted using the “anthony_shots” social media profile to get nearly 100 sexually explicit photos and videos from underage girls.

Prosecutors want Kline to get as much time in prison as possible by serving consecutive sentences, arguing in a court filing last week that his “crimes do not consist of a single episode of criminal conduct, but instead constitute several crimes of violence.”

Kline said in court that he suffers from bipolar and schizophrenia.

His former girlfriend, who spoke with told Aine Cain and Kevin Greenlee of the podcast The Murder Sheet, was living with Kline when he was arrested. She told Cain and Greenlee that Kline’s schizophrenia and struggles with bipolar are likely false.

Kline’s ex-girlfriend had known him for a couple of years before they began dating and moved in together in 2019, two years after the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

She says she didn’t know about his use of the fake social media profile “anthony_shots,” yet she did find explicit pictures on his phone and deleted the app.

When asked if she believed he was linked to the Delphi case, she said, “Definitely. You can’t tell me he was texting one of the girls to meet on the bridge the days before the murders occurred and he knows nothing about it. It doesn’t add up.”

His ex-girlfriend also added that she believes Kline was completely coherent, and is a narcissist.

Kline’s child porn-related plea agreement came with no promise from the prosecutor about how much time he might spend in prison. Kline’s sentencing hearing was set for May 18.