Madison Co. judge to decide on release of Noblesville school shooter

ANDERSON (WISH) — A judge in Madison County will decide Wednesday morning if the 18-year-old who spent years in juvenile detention for the 2018 Noblesville school shooting will spend additional time behind bars in Anderson.

A decision is expected at 9 a.m., according to prosecutors.

The then 13-year-old boy, whose name has never been publicly released, shot and injured classmate Ella Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman at Noblesville West Middle School in May 2018.

After the shooting, he was charged as a juvenile and was ordered to remain incarcerated with the Indiana Department of Correction until he was 18 years old. He turned 18 earlier this year.

The shooter was released from incarceration in Hamilton County and transferred to Madison County, where he is accused of felony battery against a public safety official.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office says the shooter punched a female counselor twice in the breast in March of 2023, when he was still 17 years old and considered a juvenile.

He later acknowledged he had punched the counselor, but said it was horseplay, according to a probable cause affidavit.