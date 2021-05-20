Crime Watch 8

Man, 25, arrested, charged for series of robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and he faces charges for a series of robberies, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police arrested Kristopher Ogden, 25, for allegedly robbing at least five businesses on the city’s east and southeast side.

Detectives learned an orange Pontiac Grand Am was used in robberies at the following businesses:

Family Dollar 5220 English Avenue

Family Dollar 3522 E. Raymond Street

Dollar General 8760 Southeastern Avenue

Dollar General 2182 N. Mitthoefer Road

Dollar General 5210 English Avenue

On Jan. 29 detectives pulled over a vehicle matching that description during a DUI investigation. Ogden was arrested for a DUI during that traffic stop and a search warrant was issued on his vehicle.

According to police, detectives found evidence tying Ogden to the robberies. A single-shot black powder pistol was also found in the vehicle.

Ogden was charged on May 3 with five counts of robbery and one count of corrupt business influence, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He turned himself in on May 12, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.