Man accused of shooting Richmond officer out of hospital, in jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WISH) — The man accused of shooting a Richmond police officer has been released from the hospital and taken to a jail in Ohio.

Online records filed Monday morning show Phillip Lee is an inmate in the Montgomery County (Ohio) Jail, and is being held on a fugitive warrant out of Indiana.

Lee faces charges in Wayne County for the Aug. 10 shooting that left Officer Seara Burton on life support.

Burton and other officers were conducting a traffic stop on Lee’s moped when investigators say Lee drew a weapon and fired multiple times.

Lee had been in a Dayton hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds he received when officers returned fire.

Lee faces charges that include three counts of attempted murder.

Burton was taken off of life support Aug. 31 and is not expected to survive.

“Thank you for all the continued support for K-9 Officer Seara Burton and her family. Her condition remains the same,” Richmond police posted on Facebook Sunday.