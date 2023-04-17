Man faces murder charge after dead female found in home

Anthony Carter faces a preliminary murder charge for the death of a Bartholomew County woman on April 16, 2023. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office)

WAYNESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police announced Monday that a man is in custody under suspicion for the death of a Bartholomew County female.

The female was not identified in a news release from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office. The release didn’t state whether or not the female was a child or an adult.

Deputies with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched Sunday morning to the 500 block of County Road East 650 South outside of Waynesville for a welfare check on a female resident.

Upon arrival, officers could not contact anyone at the home. While investigating, a property owner nearby reported a suspicious vehicle that had been abandoned in a field in the 2000 block of County Road East 800 South.

Investigators located the vehicle and soon determined the vehicle was connected to the female’s residence. During the investigation of the vehicle, another nearby resident informed officers of a man hiding in the woods near the female’s residence.

Officers blocked off the area surrounding the residence and conducted a search with a police dog from the sheriff’s office. The man was located soon after and taken into custody without incident.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the female’s home and found the female dead.

The man, Anthony Carter, was being held at the Bartholomew County Jail and faces a preliminary murder charge. Court records do not show an open case for Carter as of Monday night.