Man sentenced to 60 years for 2019 murder of ex-girlfriend

On April 13, 2023, William Jenkins was sentenced to 60 years for the 2019 murder of his former girlfriend, Yolando Moffitt-Santiago. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 60 years in the Indiana Department of Correction on Thursday for the murder of his former girlfriend.

Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday that William Jenkins, 31, received his sentence for the 2019 murder of Yolanda Moffitt-Santiago.

Shortly after 5 a.m. July 2, 2019, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a woman shot on the city’s north side, the release says.

When they arrived, officers found Moffitt-Santiago, who had been shot in the head. Moffitt-Santiago was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Officers say they spoke with several witnesses who witnessed Moffitt-Santiago arguing with Jenkins, who was her former boyfriend, before the incident. Witnesses also told investigators that months before the shooting, Jenkins had assaulted Moffitt-Santiago after she said she was leaving him.