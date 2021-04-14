Crime Watch 8

Officer in hospital after crash of SUV, IMPD patrol car during pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was stable in a hospital after an IMPD patrol car and an SUV crashed Tuesday night at North Meridian Street and Fall Creek Parkway North Drive during law enforcement pursuit.

The intersection remained closed shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday for the investigation of the personal-injury accident, an IMPD spokesman said.

Around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, medics were called to give advanced life support, and more police were sent to the busy intersection north of downtown.

The driver of the sport utility vehicle was checked by the medics, IMPD said.

IMPD did not provide information on the circumstances leading to the pursuit or the crash, or the names of the drivers. It was not immediately known if the driver of the SUV was the person being pursued, or if that suspect eluded the police.