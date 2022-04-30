Crime Watch 8

One person fatally stabbed in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — One person died Saturday after being stabbed in Lawrence, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Just before 10 a.m., police were called to a home on Teacup Way for a “family altercation” between two people, according to police chief Gary Woodruff. That’s near 56th Street and U.S. 36.

During the argument, one person fatally stabbed the other, Woodruff said.

One person was taken into custody.

Police have not shared any information about the suspect or the person stabbed.